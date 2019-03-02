DILLEN, JANE April 4, 1919 - February 27, 2019 Passed away peacefully on February 27, 2019, at the Brampton Civic Hospital, just shy of turning 100 years old. Predeceased by her loving husband John Dillen (1986). Cherished mother of Akky Mansikka (Henry) and Alexander (Susan). Oma to Martin (Sara), Jonathan (Winnie), Sarah (James), Anna Schrieder (David), Scott and Amanda. Loving GG to Pia, Marshall, Finley, Sami, Maya and Alexa. Jane was a compassionate, generous, loving woman who was devoted to her family. She volunteered with Seniors for many years, and enjoyed playing gin rummy and solving crossword puzzles. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 at Holland Christian Homes, Harmony Hall, from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. Please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JANE DILLEN.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 2, 2019