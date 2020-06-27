LYND, JANE ESTHER (nee CAMPBELL) February 8, 1929-June 25, 2020 Jane Esther Lynd was born February 8, 1929, and died June 25, 2020, in her 92nd year: her strength, humour, curiosity, intelligence, and kindness will be missed by all who knew her. Daughter of Esther (nee Jasperson) and Thomas Campbell, DDS, of Kingsville, Ontario, she was predeceased by husband, Terence McNally; sister, Anne, brother-in-law Peter, niece Janet; brother-in-law Ben and wife Pat. Jane is survived by sons Thomas James (Laura) and Laurie Campbell (Eric); grandsons Terence Douglas (Andrea) and Bryan Thomas (Sarah); great-grandchildren James Silas, Laura Jane, and Everett Eloise. Jane is also survived by nephews and nieces Ian, Kathy, Donald, Kathleen, Willem, Megan, and Serge. Donations can be made in Jane's name to Dying with Dignity Canada. Online condolences may be left at www.thompsonfh-aurora.com
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 27, 2020.