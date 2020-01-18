|
FARRELL, Jane Passed away peacefully at Sunrise Erin Mills, Mississauga on Thursday, January 16, 2020, following a courageous battle with cancer. Jane was the beloved wife of 51 years of Michael and the loving mother of Susan (Roger) and Janice (Dave). Adored Gran to Caroline, Allison, Ben and Luke. Jane was born in Montreal and moved to Ottawa, and then to Mississauga, where she and Michael have lived since 1976. She graduated from McGill University (Bachelors of Physiotherapy) and University of Toronto (Bachelor of Education) and found her calling as a special education teacher. She was passionate about her work with children with physical disabilities and made a difference in the lives of many. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Neweduk-Erin Mills" Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W., Mississauga (east of Erin Mills Pkwy.), on Sunday, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at St. Thomas a Becket Anglican Church, 3535 South Common Court, Mississauga, on Monday, January 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. For those who wish, donations may be made to ErinoakKids Centre. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 18, 2020