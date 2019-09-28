MORGAN-KEILTY, Jane Fedelma On Monday, September 23, 2019 at 6:00 p.m., Jane passed, marking the end of a very happy and fruitful life. Born on the Danforth in Toronto in 1950, she began her life in the city, moved to Cedar Valley in her 30s and finally settled on the Moira River in Foxboro. Since her youth, she enjoyed many summers with her family in Southampton, eventually marrying her husband Greg Keilty there at a cottage by the beach. Jane loved her pets and her home, but she loved her family above all else. The Morgans, Fords, Dekervors, Keiltys, McAlpines, and countless others will feel the loss of her loving presence. She is survived by her husband, Greg, with whom she enjoyed the last forty years. And by their wonderful children: Julie Pollock (Bob Gordon), Jason Ford, Miranda Ford, Alexandra Keilty (James Field) and Morgan Keilty (Katrina). Jane had a furious love for her grandchildren: Aura, Zephyr, David, Jadon, Wilder, Griffin and baby Fiona, as well as her honourary grandchild, Kendra. Jane will be missed and remembered by her brother Gord Morgan, her sister Gail Peterson, and her brothers- and sisters-in-law: Barb Morgan, Jim Keilty (Josephine), Pat Keilty (Mary Lou Smith), Denise Cassidy (Paul) and many lovely nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by parents David and Fedelma Morgan and her brother Richard Morgan. Jane wished to thank the caregivers at Quinte Healthcare, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre and Community Care for South Hastings for years of help. In place of flowers, Jane would invite you to plant a tree or adopt a pet. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A gathering of family and friends to share memories and photos will be held Saturday, October 5th at 2:00 p.m. at BELLEVILLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 68 North Front St., Belleville, 613-968-5080. Memories and condolences can be shared online at rushnellfamilyservices.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 28, 2019