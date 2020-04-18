KERBY, JANE FRANCES After a long, hard fought battle with pneumonia, Jane went peacefully to be with her parents Margaret Mary (nee Hegarty) and Michael John, on April 3, 2020, at the age of 63. Jane will be fondly remembered by her stepmother Peggy, sister Julia (John), brother Daniel (Sonia) and her nephews, John Mathieu and Sebastien. Jane was their miracle child, her parents having been told many years earlier they couldn't have children. At a young age, Jane was diagnosed with Autism and then lost her Mom at the age of 6. Jane spent years of her childhood with her 14 cousins at the O'Connor's farm, and later, when she was older (and stronger), went to live at Huronia Regional Centre in Orillia, where she spent most of her adult life. Many trips to Dairy Queen and annual Fun Fairs were fond memories with her younger siblings, especially the time she wouldn't get out of the car – turns out Dad forgot to unbuckle her seat belt! When HRC closed in 2009, Jane was lucky to be welcomed into a new home with Simcoe Community Services (now Empower Simcoe), in the Orillia area. Supervisor Carrie and their staff are amazing, as Jane never wanted for anything; special thanks to Amy and Hayley for being Jane and Julia's cheerleaders during the past challenging months, and the rest of Jane's caring staff members Caitlin, Jenn R., Christine, Jenn C., Naomi and so many more who always did everything to make Jane happy – a tough task some days – and try and figure out what was going on in that mind of hers. So wish we could have known what you were thinking Jane, I hope we got it right most of the time – fistbump :) Due to current social circumstances, cremation has taken place and a private interment will be held later this year when it is safe to do so. Special thanks to the staff of OSMH Soldiers 1, Priscilla, Ben and many other nurses and PSWs who are working harder than ever. One last shout out to an amazing soul who went ahead of Jane, close family friend Terry Harber (nee Bell). Terry got into the field of caring for People with Developmental Disabilities because of Jane, and near the end of her career, even ended up working in Jane's home. Take care of each other until we see you again. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to Empower Simcoe in Jane's memory, so they can continue their amazing care of our most vulnerable family members. "Some people with Autism may not be able to speak or answer to their name, but they can still hear your words and feel your kindness." Anonymous Arrangements by Peaceful Transition Barrie. www.peacefultransition .ca/remembered

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.