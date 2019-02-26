SMITH, Jane Frances (nee ADAMS) Affectionately known as Bamma, passed away peacefully at Hospice Simcoe on Thursday, February 21, 2019 with loving family at her side. Bamma was in her 89th year, from her birth in London, Ontario, on April 1, 1930 to her passing, she was always cheerful, smiling and never complained about anything. Mum will be sadly missed by her 3 daughters, Janet (Alex) Georgieff, Sue Smith (Denis Carbonneau) and Robin (Doug) Lougheed. Bamma's six precious grandchildren will miss her greatly: Meaghan (Corey) Allison, Mitchell Lougheed (Andrea Capuano), Sydney Lougheed, Connor Lougheed, Joel Carbonneau (Julie Bouchard) and Pascale Carbonneau (Ryan Gould). A Memorial Gathering will be held at ADAMS FUNERAL HOME, 445 St. Vincent St., Barrie (just north of Cundles Rd.), on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. Memorial donations to Hospice Simcoe would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca From the bottom of our hearts we thank you Dr. Michael McConvey and your staff for going above and beyond your calling in providing outstanding care of our Mum. You personally made this journey more bearable for our family. A heartfelt thank you as well to the team of the Specialized Seniors Unit at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre and the staff of Hospice Simcoe for their compassionate care.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 26, 2019