GIVIS, JANE (nee RYCHEL) Passed away peacefully at Chartwell Barton Residence, on Friday, May 22, 2020, at the age of 91. Loving wife of Edward Givis. Beloved mother of Danny and Ronny. Sister of Helen Jaroslawski (Joe) and the late Morris and Stanley Rychel. Daughter of the late Peter and Anna Rychel. A private family service will be held at Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, Newmarket, on Friday, May 29, 2020. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society. Online condolences at www.roadhouseandrose.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 27, 2020.