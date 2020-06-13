KINKEAD, JANE LESLIE After a lengthy and courageous battle with ovarian cancer, Jane passed away peacefully on June 8, 2020, in Guelph, Ontario. She was surrounded by her loving family, in the comfort of her own home. Throughout her married life, Jane was a stay-at-home Mom, dedicated to her family, friends, and neighbours. Jane was loving, selfless, strong, creative, caring, and beautiful; where there was a need, she would provide. Jane was predeceased by her parents, Norman and Beatrice Moore and infant son Samuel. She is survived by her loving husband John; sons, Matthew (Lisa) and Thomas (Stephanie) and daughter Martha; sisters, Mikell (Randy) and Jody (Michael); nieces, Nora Jane (Brett) and Leah; nephews, Michael and Joel; and grandchildren, Ewan and Evelyn Rose. To honour her legacy, embrace moments, be present, show care, concern, and compassion for others, and always find the fun in each day. Per Jane's wishes, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jane's memory may be made to Ovarian Cancer Canada, particularly their Walk of Hope initiative under "Team Jane." www.grahamgiddyfh.com



