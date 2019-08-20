CHEN, JANE MEI TSENG 1929 - 2019 Peacefully on August 16, 2019, Jane reunited with Stephen, her husband of 68 years, at the celestial tea house where they are enjoying Longjing Cha and doing what they love best: preparing celebrations for friends and family. Her favourite feast highlight is Eight Treasure Rice, which like all her delicacies, she prepared from scratch using only her memory. Loving NaNa of Alécia, Tiffany, Jon Adam, Stephanie and Michaela, all pieces of her heart beating outside her body. Fierce matriarch and mother of Ted (Brenda), Wayne (Robin) and Yule (Anna). Special thanks also to Joyce, Alice and Joraldine and the entire caregiving team for their patience, support and encouragement. Visitation to be held 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 22nd at York Cemetery and Funeral Centre, 160 Beecroft Road, North York.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 20, 2019