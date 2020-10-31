MERIVALE, JANE (nee MacBRIEN) On October 28, 2020, Jane died the way she wanted to, peacefully and surrounded by love. Beloved partner of Ian Ward since 1980, together they brought up their son Ross, of whom she was extremely proud. Jane's life was greatly enriched by loving relationships with friends from around the world. Throughout her illness, she was nurtured by their love and that of her dear family members, her sister Caroline and her nephews in Canada, and Gerald, Shona and Corrie in Scotland. Jane led a full and rewarding life, working and living in many different countries. For more than twenty-five years, she was an esteemed and adored ESL teacher at Centennial College in Toronto. At her village home in Spain, she enjoyed the comfort of small-community life that reminded her of her "heart home" in Scotland. She has now spread her wings once again to embark on a new adventure. She wished she could have stayed longer and hoped the loved ones she held in her heart will look after each other. Cremation entrusted to Nisbett Funeral Home. There will be an informal celebration of life at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com
through which those who wish may also donate to a "Go Fund Me" page set up to aid the Millennium Elephant Foundation in Sri Lanka.