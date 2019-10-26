Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JANE ORIANA BLACKSTOCK. View Sign Service Information Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home Worsley Street Chapel 30 Worsley Street Barrie , ON L4M 1L4 (705)-721-9921 Obituary

BLACKSTOCK, JANE ORIANA (nee PARSONS formerly MARTIN) Peacefully passed at the Coleman Care Centre in Barrie, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at the age of 85. Predeceased by her parents Noel and Elsie Parsons. Survived by her sister Dodie Clark of Calgary and sister-in-law Ann Turner and predeceased by her two brothers Howard and Jack Turner. Loving wife and "travel buddy" of the late Hugh "Hughie" Blackstock (2010) and predeceased by her first husband Ted Martin (2017). Will be sadly missed by Susan (Mike), Tricia (Barry), Ed (Michelle), Charlie (Karen) and James "Jimmy" (Janet). Proud grandma of Chris, Shelby, Bristol, Joel, Ryan, Olivia, Robert and John. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019, at the Grace United Church, 350 Grove St. E., Barrie, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Reception to follow inside the Church Hall. Interment of Jane and Hughie will take place at the Guthrie Cemetery, 2156 Hwy. 11 S., Guthrie, at 1:45 p.m. Donations in Jane's memory may be made to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre and are greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences and memories may be left at

