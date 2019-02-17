Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Raymond BARRETT. View Sign

BARRETT, Jane Raymond Born in Guelph, Ontario. Jane passed away peacefully at the age of 81, on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Predeceased by her husband, Bruce Law Barrett and her parents, Donald and Katharine Davison. Jane will be sorely missed by Vandana (Vandu) Patel and her son, Kishan. Jane loved Vandu as a daughter and was a loving grandmother to Kishan. When Jane's health began to deteriorate, Vandu was a devoted advocate for Jane's care and Kishan continued to bring joy into Jane's life. Jane and Bruce spent two terms in Africa, one in Uganda and one in Tanzania. It was undoubtedly her experience in Africa that led her to pursue a career that dealt with foreign affairs. She will be remembered by legions of students and several professors for the help she provided them during her long career as the librarian at the Canadian Institute of International Affairs. She will not be forgotten by the friends she made through volunteer work with Amnesty International, including the refugee families she assisted in adjusting to life in Canada. A service will be held at Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville Avenue), on Wednesday, February 20th at 11:00 a.m. Reception to follow. Donations in Jane's memory may be made to Amnesty International or to the Women's Legal, Educational and Action Fund (LEAF) or to another charity of their choice. Condolences may be forwarded through



