|
|
UNDERHILL, JANE Passed surrounded by family at Southlake Hospital on February 8, 2020 in her 84th year. Predeceased by parents Glyn and Norah Ellis. Survived by devoted husband James (Jim) Wemyss, brother Jim (Laurene), daughters Kelly (Paul), Kathryn (Patrick) and son Mark, as well as step-children Steve (Ainslie), Judy (Chuck) and Karen (Nik). She adored her many grandchildren: Marina (James), Mikaela (Mike), Laura, Devon, James, Katie, Michael, Connor, Matthew, John and Henry, and was thrilled to meet great-grandchildren Lily and Maverick. Jane was an inspirational and courageous champion for many causes, most particularly for the livability of her beloved King Township and the protection of the Oak Ridges Moraine and Ontario Greenbelt. No fight was too daunting, including the "Big Pipe", which led her to found Preserve the Village. Numerous environmental issues were taken up through her work with the King Environmental group, and the saving of the blue heron rookery brought particular pleasure. She served multiple terms as a King Councillor, narrowly missing out on the mayor's chair, devoting herself to her constituents throughout; the self-funded "Underhill Report" was required weekly reading. Her vision and dedication were profoundly felt by, among others, the Concerned Citizens of King Township, the Heritage Advisory Committee, the Seniors Centre and the Trails Committee. Jane's tireless service in and outside of office was recognized with many awards, including the Moraine Hero and municipal Lifetime Achievement Award. She brought equal passion to other interests. An accomplished tennis player, Jane helped found the King City Tennis Club. Her friendship with the "tennis ladies" was a source of great joy over the years. She enjoyed many years of sailing with Jim on "Northern Pine", and was never to be taken lightly at the bridge table. Her Christmas trifle was the stuff of legend - less so the Friday night supper of "dreaded sole". In honour of Jane's contributions, King Township will fly all flags at half-mast. A public celebration of life will be announced for later this year following a private family burial. Donations will be gratefully accepted to the Oak Ridges Moraine Land Trust, online at Oakridgesmoraine.org/give
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 10, 2020