WILCOX, CSJ, Sister Jane (formerly Sister Mary Janine) Died peacefully at St. Joseph's Residence, 2 O'Connor Drive, on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in the 58th year of her religious life. Sister Jane was predeceased by her parents, Joseph Elmer Sister Jane was predeceased by her parents, Joseph Elmer Wilcox and Margaret Isabel (nee Whalen) Wilcox. She is survived by her loving sisters, Margaret (Jim) and Nancy and her brothers, Peter (Maureen), Carl (Laura Anne), Brother William (Paul) Wilcox, CFC and Reverend James Wilcox (Astrid). She will be sadly missed by her brothers, sisters, many nephews and nieces as well as her Sisters in community and especially by her cousin, Sister Theresa Rodgers, CSJ. Sister Jane was the eldest of seven children born to Isabel and Joseph Wilcox. She grew up in Holy Cross Parish in Toronto where she was baptized and confirmed. Sister Jane attended St. Joseph's College School pursuing a commercial course. Following studies at a secretarial college, Sister Jane worked at The Globe and Mail newspaper in Toronto for seven and a half years. Sister Jane felt a call to religious life and entered the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Toronto in 1962, professing her final vows in 1970. She was a soft spoken person with a good sense of humour who very much enjoyed sports, especially tennis. Sister Jane enjoyed writing poetry, some of which were published. Sister Jane served faithfully through the ministry of secretarial services. She showed versatility as a staff member at St. Joseph's College School in Toronto and Oshawa Catholic High School, now Paul Dwyer High School, St. Joseph's Health Centre, Toronto and St. Joseph's General Hospital, Comox, BC. In Kitimat, BC, Sister Jane served in pastoral ministry at Christ the King Parish. Her contribution to the congregational archives is greatly appreciated by her community. As Sister Jane's health declined, she was missioned to the Sisters of St. Joseph Residence at 2 O'Connor Drive in Toronto, where she continued in a ministry of prayer. During these unprecedented times, it is with regret that the Sisters of St. Joseph will not have a public funeral service. There will be a private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Thornhill. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fontbonne Ministries, 101 Thorncliffe Park Drive, Toronto, ON M4H 1M2.