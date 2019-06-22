Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JANET ARMSTRONG. View Sign Service Information J.S. Jones and Son Funeral Home 11582 Trafalgar Road Georgetown , ON L7G 4S6 (905)-877-3631 Obituary

ARMSTRONG, JANET Passed away peacefully on June 16, 2019, at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital, after several months of failing health. Janet, in her 83rd year, wife of the late Russel David Armstrong (2016). Loving mother of Mark (Sue), Martha (Scott), Peter (Lijia), Rebecca (Glenn) and Matthew (Siobhan). Proud grandmother of Alex, Ben, Winston, Steven, Jonathan, Andrew, Chloe, Kieran and Anna and aunt to five nieces and nephews. Dear sister of Evelyn Haskell and brother George Jackson (Heather). Janet was a graduate of Queen's University, University of Toronto College of Education and the University of Alberta. Janet taught at Gananoque High School, Oakville-Trafalgar Secondary School (Head of Physical Education), U of T College of Education (Assistant Professor), North Park Secondary School and Heart Lake Secondary School. She was a beloved coach and mentor to countless students and athletes. Before dairy farming and raising children came to dominate her life, she was a respected researcher on the physiology of exercise, publishing articles and presenting workshops on the prevention and treatment of athletic injuries. Later in her teaching career, she taught media studies and English. After retirement in 2000, she continued her lifelong learning and teaching journey by travelling in the Middle East, researching Biblical history and leading Bible studies at churches in Georgetown and Guelph. She also enjoyed gardening, writing book reviews for The Muskokan newspaper and most of all, spending time with her family. In 2017, she moved from the farm in Acton, where she resided for over 50 years, to Bracebridge, Ontario. She was a remarkable teacher and a devoted mother and grandmother. Friends will be received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Rd., Georgetown, 905-877-3631, on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. until time of Memorial Service in the chapel at 11:00 a.m. Reception to follow in the Trafalgar Room. Cremation has taken place. In memory, contributions to South Muskoka Hospital Foundation or World Vision would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

