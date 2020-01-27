|
|
ORWIN, JANET C. C. Janet Cameron Campbell Orwin, 86, of Brampton, Ontario, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Credit Valley Hospital, Mississauga. Predeceased by her beloved husband Jim. Loving mother of Susan (John Tutko), James (Lidia) and the late Steven (Ruth). Proud Nana of Katharine, Monika, Olivia and Jacob. Dear sister of Ann Novic, and the late Margaret (Edward Ashford). Janet was born in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 30, 1933. She enjoyed great success throughout her teen years as a celebrated tap dancer on the Glasgow Theatre stages. She graduated from Secretarial College and immigrated to Canada in the late 1950s. Janet worked as a highly-respected Legal and Executive Secretary before retiring at 60. Janet and Jim met in Toronto and were happily married for over 50 years. While Janet and Jim raised their family in Georgetown, Ontario, Janet was actively involved in the choirs of St. Andrew's United and Norval Presbyterian Churches. In their golden years, Janet and Jim enjoyed much fun with many dear friends in their local Scottish Club and the Halton-Peel (Robert) Burns Club. Family and friends may visit at the Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line (Dundas/403), Oakville, on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 10-11 a.m., followed by a service in the Chapel at 11 o'clock. Reception to follow in the Glen Oaks Lounge. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to Covenant House, Toronto. Janet's family wishes to thank the exceptional staff of Holland Christian Homes and Credit Valley Hospital for their care and compassion. Online condolences and memories can be shared through www.glenoaks.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 27, 2020