DEWAR, JANET 1944 - 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce that our dear Janet passed away peacefully, on May 8, 2020. Best friend to Ronald, loving mother of Leighanne (John) and Robert (Dolores) and proud grandmother of Breanna, Tavish, Madison and Charlotte. Janet brought happiness to all she met with her love of life, kindness and humour. She will be sorely missed by her family and all of her many friends. She will live in our hearts forever. A beautiful life well lived. A special thanks to the nurses and staff and Rouge Valley Hospital for their exceptional care and kindness. A celebration of life will be held at later date when corona virus concerns are behind us.

Published in Toronto Star on May 16, 2020.
