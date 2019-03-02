ABERDEIN, JANET ELAINE (nee BETTS) Passed peacefully at Grey Bruce Health Services, Markdale on February 27, 2019 of Flesherton in her 83rd year. She is reunited with her beloved husband Bill Wm. who passed February 6, 2015. Loving mother of Michael (Suzanne) of Brampton and Paul (Amanda) of Williamsford. She will be loved and remembered by her grandchildren Kevin, Samantha and Brodie Aberdein, Tyson and Tanner Timbers. Dear sister-in-law of Shirley Peebles, David (Heather) Aberdein. The family will receive friends at Fawcett Funeral Cremation Reception, Flesherton, on Sunday, March 3rd from 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held from the funeral home chapel on Monday at 1 p.m. Cremation to follow with interment at Flesherton Cemetery. Memorial contributions to the Centre Grey Health Services Foundation would be gratefully appreciated. Online donations and condolences at www.fawcettfuneralhome.ca 888-924-2810
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JANET ELAINE ABERDEIN.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 2, 2019