JANET ELIZABETH CENTA
CENTA, JANET ELIZABETH Passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020, at the age of 78. Beloved wife of Tony Centa. Loving mother of Robert Centa and Stephen Centa (Andrea Centa). Dear grandmother of Jack and Charlie Hilton-Centa and sister of Craig Peterkin. Predeceased by her parents Bob and Elizabeth Peterkin. Janet made a meaningful contribution to her community in many ways. A kind and generous woman, she taught in various capacities in the York Region District School Board and spent countless hours volunteering in school breakfast programs and in the Richmond Hill United Church. Thank you to all of the staff and doctors at MacKenzie Health and Brookside Court for their excellent care over the past four months. Cremation has occurred and no celebration of Janet's life is planned at this time due to the ongoing risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, Janet's family prefers donations in her memory to the Richmond Hill United Church or Parkinson Canada. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.marshallfuneralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Marshall Funeral Home
10366 Yonge Street
Richmond Hill, ON L4C 3B8
(905) 884-1062
July 22, 2020
Janet was a wonderful organizer. She recruited me to Breakfast Club where I became acquainted with her and admired her leadership. We all missed her when she retired. A lovely lady.

Donna DeVita
Friend
