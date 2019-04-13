JONES, JANET ELIZABETH (nee ABRAM) Peacefully on April 5, 2019 at Victoria House, Orillia in her 87th year. Janet was the loving wife of the late Dr. Gerald Edward Jones and the mother of their children Susan Georgoussis, Douglas Jones, Elizabeth Jones, James Jones and Margaret Bell. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, her daughter-in-law Michelle, brother Peter and his wife Irma, and brother-in-law David and his wife Elizabeth. Janet will always be remembered as kind-hearted, caring and gentle. Cremation has taken place. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Ontario SPCA - Orillia Animal Centre through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James Street E., Orillia L3V 1L1. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 13, 2019