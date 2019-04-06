SHIRES-WILBY, JANET ELIZABETH August 23, 1949 - March 29, 2019 Loving wife of Dan Wilby. Beloved sister of the late Anthony (Colette) and Jennifer (Paddy). Sister-in-law of Cheryl (Ted). Loving aunt and great-aunt of nieces and nephews in the UK and in Canada. Celebration of Life will start at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9th at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Rd., Toronto. Reception to follow.
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 6, 2019