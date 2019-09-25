JANET ELLEN READ

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JANET ELLEN READ.
Obituary

READ, JANET ELLEN (nee PICKERING) After a brief and courageous battle with cancer at Hospice Peterborough on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Janet beloved wife of Andy. Loving mother of Kathryn (Tony), Rebecca (Clinton) and Tara (Alex). A service of remembrance will be held at Ashburnham Funeral Home, 840 Armour Road, Peterborough, on Friday, September 27th at 2:00 p.m. with visitation from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. with reception to follow. Donations to Hospice Peterborough would be appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.