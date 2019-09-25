READ, JANET ELLEN (nee PICKERING) After a brief and courageous battle with cancer at Hospice Peterborough on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Janet beloved wife of Andy. Loving mother of Kathryn (Tony), Rebecca (Clinton) and Tara (Alex). A service of remembrance will be held at Ashburnham Funeral Home, 840 Armour Road, Peterborough, on Friday, September 27th at 2:00 p.m. with visitation from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. with reception to follow. Donations to Hospice Peterborough would be appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 25, 2019