GRAY, JANET (nee CHORNEY) On Saturday, November 7, 2020, in her 93rd year, Janet passed away peacefully in her home. Beloved wife of the late William Walter Gray, mother to William Alexander Gray (deceased) and grandmother to grandsons Andrew and Alexander Gray. Sister to Stella Warmington and Jessie Fernback. Janet lived in Toronto for most of her life. She enjoyed a long career in corporate finance and honed her accounting skills through evening courses at Ryerson Polytechnical Institute in Toronto. She enjoyed many years up at her cottage on Georgian Bay with her husband, as well as gardening and tending to the many pets in her life. Due to COVID-19 virus, memorial service and interment are postponed, to be scheduled at a later date when social restrictions are lifted.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store