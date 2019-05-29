HAWKINS, Janet It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Janet Hawkins on Monday, May 27, 2019 with her husband by her side. Beloved wife of Brian Hawkins for 35 years. Devoted mother of Jennifer (Thomas) and Jessica (Jamie), and cherished grandmother of William. Loving daughter of Kay and Earl Lowe and caring sister of David (Ruth), Marion (John) and Don (Anne-Marie). Janet will be deeply missed by extended family, friends and her many colleagues in the Canadian book industry. A Celebration of Life visitation will be held at the Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville (905-257-8822) on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 12:00-1:00 p.m. with a service to follow in the funeral home chapel beginning at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The in Janet's memory. Online condolences may be made at www.glenoaks.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 29, 2019