COPPS, JANET HELEN Retired Toronto Catholic District School Board - Artist Peacefully, surrounded by her family at Hill House Hospice on Saturday, July 13, 2019, in her 80th year. Loving mother of Carol (Mark). Grandma Teacher will be lovingly remembered and missed by Daniel Edwards (Kristen), Andrew Edwards (Martin), Ceara Copps-Edwards (Jeroen), Campbell Robson and great-granddaughter Margot Bell. Dear sister to Katie Pirko (Charles) and loving aunt to Douglas, Deanna and Denise. Friends may call at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Wednesday. Service in our Chapel at 11 a.m., Thursday. In memory of Janet, donations to Hill House Hospice would be appreciated. In honor of Janet's wishes, to celebrate her life, please wear bright colors to her visitation and service.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 14, 2019