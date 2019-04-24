REEDER, Janet Jean (nee JOBST) Peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Kipling Acres Long Term Care, at the age of 74. Beloved wife of Darrell. Loving mother of Julanne Steele Clyde (Andrew) and John Steele (Joanna). Cherished grandmother of Mikaela, Nicole, Isabella, Capella and Tessa. Lovingly remembered by her niece Cindy Walsh and her son Ben. She will be greatly missed by all her extended family and friends. Janet was a kind and friendly individual, who thoroughly enjoyed her time with her family. Her welcoming nature made her excel in Human Resources (Barrie Sears) and later, the owner-operator of the Joseph Lawrence House Bed and Breakfast in Collingwood. Janet loved baking and tending her garden and is the past President of the Collingwood Gardening Club. As per Janet's wishes, cremation has taken place. Celebration of life to take place on Sunday, April 28th from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Baby Point Club, 71 Baby Point Road, Toronto. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Ontario. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 24, 2019