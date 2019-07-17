KERR, JANET (JANETTE) 1928 - 2019 It is with profound sorrow, that we announce the passing of our mother, Janet Young Calderwood Kerr (nee Campbell), at Ian Anderson House hospice, Oakville, on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Janette, as she was known to family, recently celebrated her 91st birthday. Janette will be sorely missed by her beloved husband of almost 57 years, John. She was a loving mother to her 3 daughters, Catherine (Claude), Patricia and Eileen (Wayne). Adoring grandmother to her 6 grandchildren, Elyse and Ross Lavoie, Brandon and Marc St-Aubin and Tyson and Lily Yee. They loved their grandmother very much. Leaving behind her dear brother Alistair and sister Lillias; predeceased by her dear sisters Ann and Louise. Will be sadly missed by her many nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial Service will take place at Glen Oaks Funeral Home (3164 Ninth Line, Oakville), on Saturday, July 20th, at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior. Burial of cremated remains and reception to follow at Glen Oaks. A donation, in lieu of flowers, to Ian Anderson House would be appreciated by the family. For online condolences please visit glenoaks.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 17, 2019