Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JANET LOUISE ANDERSON. View Sign Obituary

ANDERSON, JANET LOUISE October 21, 1948 - November 25, 2019 It is with indescribable sadness that we share the passing of Janet Louise Anderson (nee Perling) this past Monday, at age 71. A picture of health, vitality and love, she has been taken from us far too soon. Jan defied odds as a premature baby, born four months early in Fort William, Ontario, on October 21, 1948, the eldest child of Bill and Zita (Curtola) Perling. She would become the eldest of four sisters and her sense of optimism, her caring nature and warm humour (not to mention clandestine love of 50's music) took root in these early days. Jan took care of her younger siblings, volunteered as a Candy Striper at the McKeller Hospital in Fort William and dedicated her entire life to the care of others. She attended St. Patrick's and Westgate High Schools and graduated in 1971 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Lakehead University. She moved to Toronto as a young nurse, landing first at Mississauga General, later teaching nursing at George Brown College, was best known as the Nursing Admissions Placement Coordinator at Baycrest, before finishing her career at Baycrest as a Clinical Coach. She was born to be a caregiver and repaid all kindnesses paid to her many times over. She tirelessly anticipated the needs of those around her, never asking what was needed and always acting compassionately. In 1975, Jan married Norman Evan Anderson, settling first in Leaside then North York, where they raised their children in a warm and loving home. Holidays with friends and family, countless meals and celebrations and long-standing traditions with loved ones were all things that made her happy. After the untimely passing of Norm, Jan began the difficult process of rebuilding herself. A lifelong learner, she took courses at Glendon College, joined walking groups and bridge clubs and enjoyed the theater. She was a close and active grandmother, embracing time with her grandchildren (and grand-dog) and over time came to enjoy travelling with friends and family to far-flung places. As she entered this new chapter in her life, everyone marvelled at her growth and how she embraced her later years. Active, vibrant and full of life and love, our lives will be forever changed without her. Janet is survived by her son Peter and daughter Susan (Jeff Humphries), Bill (Jen) and Wendy (Gunnar Lindell); devoted grandmother to Olivia and Nora Humphries; Thomas, Ally and Brian Anderson; and Robert and Sofia Anderson. She is survived by her mother Zita Perling, her sisters Susan Andrusco and Carol (Brian) Hornung and her brother-in-law Ed Einarson. Janet was predeceased by her loving husband Norman Anderson, her sister, Betty Einarson and her father William (Bill) Perling. Our family is incredibly grateful for the dignified, compassionate care provided by the nurses and physicians on the CrCU at Sunnybrook Hospital. A celebration of Jan's life will be held this Saturday, November 30th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 20 Burkebrook Place, Toronto. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Janet's memory to the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, who cared for both Janet and her husband Norman so well at the end of their lives.

ANDERSON, JANET LOUISE October 21, 1948 - November 25, 2019 It is with indescribable sadness that we share the passing of Janet Louise Anderson (nee Perling) this past Monday, at age 71. A picture of health, vitality and love, she has been taken from us far too soon. Jan defied odds as a premature baby, born four months early in Fort William, Ontario, on October 21, 1948, the eldest child of Bill and Zita (Curtola) Perling. She would become the eldest of four sisters and her sense of optimism, her caring nature and warm humour (not to mention clandestine love of 50's music) took root in these early days. Jan took care of her younger siblings, volunteered as a Candy Striper at the McKeller Hospital in Fort William and dedicated her entire life to the care of others. She attended St. Patrick's and Westgate High Schools and graduated in 1971 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Lakehead University. She moved to Toronto as a young nurse, landing first at Mississauga General, later teaching nursing at George Brown College, was best known as the Nursing Admissions Placement Coordinator at Baycrest, before finishing her career at Baycrest as a Clinical Coach. She was born to be a caregiver and repaid all kindnesses paid to her many times over. She tirelessly anticipated the needs of those around her, never asking what was needed and always acting compassionately. In 1975, Jan married Norman Evan Anderson, settling first in Leaside then North York, where they raised their children in a warm and loving home. Holidays with friends and family, countless meals and celebrations and long-standing traditions with loved ones were all things that made her happy. After the untimely passing of Norm, Jan began the difficult process of rebuilding herself. A lifelong learner, she took courses at Glendon College, joined walking groups and bridge clubs and enjoyed the theater. She was a close and active grandmother, embracing time with her grandchildren (and grand-dog) and over time came to enjoy travelling with friends and family to far-flung places. As she entered this new chapter in her life, everyone marvelled at her growth and how she embraced her later years. Active, vibrant and full of life and love, our lives will be forever changed without her. Janet is survived by her son Peter and daughter Susan (Jeff Humphries), Bill (Jen) and Wendy (Gunnar Lindell); devoted grandmother to Olivia and Nora Humphries; Thomas, Ally and Brian Anderson; and Robert and Sofia Anderson. She is survived by her mother Zita Perling, her sisters Susan Andrusco and Carol (Brian) Hornung and her brother-in-law Ed Einarson. Janet was predeceased by her loving husband Norman Anderson, her sister, Betty Einarson and her father William (Bill) Perling. Our family is incredibly grateful for the dignified, compassionate care provided by the nurses and physicians on the CrCU at Sunnybrook Hospital. A celebration of Jan's life will be held this Saturday, November 30th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 20 Burkebrook Place, Toronto. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Janet's memory to the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, who cared for both Janet and her husband Norman so well at the end of their lives. Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close