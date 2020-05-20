CHISHOLM, Janet Lyn (nee SANGWINE) On Sunday, May 17, 2020, at home, from pancreatic cancer. Predeceased by parents, Victor and Jean Sangwine, of Oshawa. Survived by husband and companion Angus Chisholm and their children, Heather, Ian (Samantha Dion), Stewart (Katherine Exarhakos) and Andrew; by favourite granddaughters, Ripley Adelaide and Quinn Mackenzie; and by her sister Linda and brother Eric. Many thanks to supportive neighbours and friends, including members of Markham Towne Quilters' Guild and Yorkshire Rose Quilters Guild. Special thanks to family physician Dr. R Bechbache of Unionville; the medical and nursing staff at Markham Stouffville Hospital and at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre; and the palliative care teams of the SCHC, the Central East LHIN, and their associated service providers at SE Health. Following Janet's wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Interment at the green burial section of the Cobourg Union Cemetery.