Home

POWERED BY

Services
Highland Funeral Home
3280 SHEPPARD AVE. EAST
Scarborough, ON M1T 3K3
(416) 773-0933
Resources
More Obituaries for JANET DWYER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANET MARIE DWYER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JANET MARIE DWYER Obituary
DWYER, JANET MARIE Passed away peacefully, at Providence Healthcare on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in her 78th year. Beloved daughter of the late Henry Dwyer and Estelle McAneney. Loving sister of Michael Dwyer (Reine), Carol Camilleri (the late Paul) and predeceased by Mary Lou Reeves and John Dwyer (Ann). Cherished aunt to many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Janet was an avid reader and enjoyed walking and playing cards. Funeral service will be held at HIGHLAND FUNERAL HOME "SCARBOROUGH CHAPEL", 3280 Sheppard Avenue East (west of Warden Ave.), 416-773-0933, on Tuesday, February 11th, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made to Providence Healthcare or a charity of your choice. For further details or to place online condolences please visit www.highlandfuneral home.ca/scarborough
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JANET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -