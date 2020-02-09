|
DWYER, JANET MARIE Passed away peacefully, at Providence Healthcare on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in her 78th year. Beloved daughter of the late Henry Dwyer and Estelle McAneney. Loving sister of Michael Dwyer (Reine), Carol Camilleri (the late Paul) and predeceased by Mary Lou Reeves and John Dwyer (Ann). Cherished aunt to many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Janet was an avid reader and enjoyed walking and playing cards. Funeral service will be held at HIGHLAND FUNERAL HOME "SCARBOROUGH CHAPEL", 3280 Sheppard Avenue East (west of Warden Ave.), 416-773-0933, on Tuesday, February 11th, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made to Providence Healthcare or a charity of your choice. For further details or to place online condolences please visit www.highlandfuneral home.ca/scarborough
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 9, 2020