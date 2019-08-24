Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JANET MARIE MARSHALL. View Sign Obituary

MARSHALL, JANET MARIE (nee WOOD) On January 26, 2019, in her 82nd year. Beloved mother of Linda and Ted Wooding (Michael Smits and Sara Wills), cherished grandmother to her soulmate Katie Smits. Born Jeanette Coffield, in Hamilton, Ontario, Mom was adopted as an infant by wonderful parents Myrtle (nee McMurtry) and Maitland Wood, who raised her in Toronto, with a stint in Nova Scotia during the Second World War. She raised Linda and Ted with her first husband Phil Wooding, in Etobicoke, and in her middle years, lived in Cairo and travelled extensively with her second husband, Ian Marshall. She is remembered for her genuine interest in people and ease at making friends. Mom has been laid to rest with her parents and beloved aunts and uncles at the Lakeview Cemetery in Midland, Ontario, a town that was her second home. Heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Kipling Acres who cared for Mom with kindness and patience.

