McKENNA, JANET MARIE Janet passed peacefully at her Cobourg home with her family by her side, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in her 69th year. She was a wonderful family person - beloved wife of Peter McKenna; loving mother of Sterling (Tammy) and Kristin (Hope) and step-mother of Mike (Mel), Steve (Angela) and Jeff; proud Nana of April, Henry, Ayodele, Lolade, Molly, Kate and Nicole; cherished daughter of Joyce and late father Alec Glover; dear sister of Steven (Patty), David (Marie), Nancy (Bill), Robert (Denise), Sara Jane (Alex) and Scott (Jody); and lovingly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. At Janet's request, there will be a celebration of life at a later date. In Janet's memory, donations may be made to the Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation or the Saint Elizabeth Foundation. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 13, 2020.