McKENNA, JANET MARIE Janet passed peacefully at her Cobourg home with her family by her side, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in her 69th year. She was a wonderful family person - beloved wife of Peter McKenna; loving mother of Sterling (Tammy) and Kristin (Hope) and step-mother of Mike (Mel), Steve (Angela) and Jeff; proud Nana of April, Henry, Ayodele, Lolade, Molly, Kate and Nicole; cherished daughter of Joyce and late father Alec Glover; dear sister of Steven (Patty), David (Marie), Nancy (Bill), Robert (Denise), Sara Jane (Alex) and Scott (Jody); and lovingly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. At Janet's request, there will be a celebration of life at a later date. In Janet's memory, donations may be made to the Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation or the Saint Elizabeth Foundation. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com