POPOVIC, JANET MARILYN Passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Princess Margaret Hospital. Janet, beloved wife and best friend of Alex for 10 years and partners for 19. Cherished mother of John (Honey) West, Jason (Sony) West and Ashley (Ryan Downton), and step-mother of Ivan Popovic, Nicholas (Erin) Popovic and André (Michelle) Popovic. Loving grandmother of 14, Janet will be dearly missed by her brother Sam (Kim) Cooper, sister Maria (Peter McKenna) and aunt Marion Butt. Friends and Family will be received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 2:00 p.m. Interment Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation are greatly appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 28, 2019