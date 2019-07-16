Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JANET MARY CAMPBELL. View Sign Obituary

Born in Proton Township, Grey County, on April 25, 1923, died peacefully in her 97th year, on July 11, 2019. Daughter of Robert Campbell and Margaret Haxton Campbell. Predeceased by all her younger siblings, Ruby, Irene, Eric Campbell and Dorothy MacDonald. Survived by brother-in-law Gordon MacDonald (Niagara Falls). A dear Aunt to Greg MacDonald (NF) and Laurie MacDonald (St. Marys). Janet lived in her beloved Toronto for 70 years after leaving the family farm. She worked 45 years in various capacities as an Executive Secretary and Administrative Assistant at United Steel Workers, for the Mayor, Borough of York and latterly in numerous faculties at the University of Toronto. She was highly regarded for her skill, initiative, efficiency and helpful demeanour. A devoted humanitarian, quiet and unassuming, Janet was dedicated to social justice issues. She was very civically minded and politically astute. She held executive positions in the CCF (precursor to the NDP). She served in many executive positions for such organizations as the Urban Alliance on Race Relations, Community Legal Services, African Students Foundation, Program and Public Education Committee, Federation of Metro Tenants' Association, etc. She was involved in various initiatives such as Nuclear Disarmament ('60s) and Sponsorship of Vietnamese refugees (80s). She held many committee positions in the First Unitarian Church in Toronto. Janet was an avid and adventurous traveller throughout Asia, Europe, Africa and the Caribbean. Eight years ago she moved to Eventide Nursing Home in Niagara Falls to be closer to her youngest sister, Dorothy. Her family is deeply grateful to the Eventide staff for their kind and compassionate care. Arrangements are entrusted to Essentials Cremation & Burial Services of Niagara Falls. A luncheon and visitation will take place between 1-4 p.m. with a service at 3 p.m. on July 18, 2019 at Heartland Forest Preserve, 8215 Heartland Forest Rd., Niagara Falls. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any local SPCA, as Janet also loved animals. Published in the Toronto Star on July 16, 2019

