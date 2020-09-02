1/1
JANET MARY LeBLANC
LeBLANC, JANET MARY (nee LALONDE) Peacefully at Tall Pines Long Term Care on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the age of 100. Beloved wife of the late Clifford LeBlanc. Dear mother of Beverley Kearsley (Fred), Brenda Sauve, Gail Hebert (Anthony), Joseph LeBlanc (Susan) and the late John LeBlanc. Janet will also be greatly missed by her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren other relatives and friends. A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at St. John's Norway Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. The family wish to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Tall Pines Long Term Care, Brampton. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
