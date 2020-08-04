1/1
JANET MARY MURPHY
MURPHY, JANET MARY At Kentwood Park Nursing Home, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, Janet Murphy passed away at the age of 82. Loved sister of the late Patricia Murphy (Eileen) of Toronto, the late James "Jim" Murphy (Patricia) of Mississauga, Dan Murphy (Natalie Comeau) of Milford and former sister-in-law Jan Henderson. Dear aunt of Dr. Michael Murphy (Katie) of Oakville, Jen Murphy of Mississauga, Erin Murphy of Mississauga, Katie (Jesse) of Burlington and Brianna Hay of Burlington and great-aunt of Parker and Amelia. Many thanks to Drs. Burke and Christie and staff at Manor On Loyalist Parkway and Kentwood Park. Memorial Mass in St. Paul's Basilica, Toronto, on Thursday, August 6th at 10:30 a.m. Cremation followed by interment at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Memorial donations to the UHKF Foundation, KGH Cancer Centre or the Alzheimer Society of Prince Edward would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Whattam Funeral Home, 33 Main St., Picton, ON. whattamfuneralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Whattam Funeral Home
33 Main Street
Picton, ON K0K 2T0
(613) 476-2450
