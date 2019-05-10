MUIRHEAD, Janet Peacefully on May 7, 2019 at Markham Stouffville Hospital in her 92nd year. Beloved sister of the late Walter (Marilyn). Cherished aunt of Eleanor (Craig), Kenneth, and Heather. Fondly remembered by her many friends at Knox Presbyterian Church. A special thank you to Dr. Malek and the palliative care team at Markham Stouffville Hospital. Visitation will be held at the Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Ave. E., Scarborough (east of Kennedy Rd.), on Saturday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church, 4156 Sheppard Ave. E., Scarborough, on Monday at 11 a.m. Interment Highland Memory Gardens. If desired, memorial donations to Parkinson Canada in Janet's memory would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 10, 2019