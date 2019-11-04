Janet ORCHARD

Service Information
The Simple Alternative Funeral Centre
1057 Brock Road
Pickering, ON
L1W 3T7
(905)-686-5589
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Simple Alternative Funeral Centre
1057 Brock Road
Pickering, ON L1W 3T7
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
The Simple Alternative Funeral Centre
1057 Brock Road
Pickering, ON L1W 3T7
Obituary

ORCHARD, Janet Passed away peacefully at home, on November 1, 2019, in her 104th year. Beloved wife of the late Frank Orchard for 55 years. Loving mother of Janet and her husband Jack. Cherished grandmother of Christie, Jackie and her partner Kris. Second mom to Mare and Angella. Predeceased by her seven siblings. The family would like to thank all of the services that have provided amazing care to Janet over the years. Memorial visitation will be held at The Simple Alternative Funeral Centre, 1057 Brock Road, Pickering (905-686-5589), on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , the Heart & Stroke Foundation or The Lung Association. www.etouch.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 4, 2019
