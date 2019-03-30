McFADDEN, JANETTE M. (nee GORDON) After four months of fighting an unexpected diagnosis of Ovarian Cancer, Janette passed away with family by her side at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Bill McFadden (2012). Loved and missed by her children David McFadden (Kari Burgis) of Young's Point, Janice McFadden (Eric Elliott) of Caledon and Kathryn McFadden (Shawn McCall) of Mt. Pleasant. Gran is remembered by Shanen, Sadie, Molly, Cole and Ben. Survived by her sister May. Cremation has taken place. In keeping with Bill and Janette's wishes, their remains will be combined and scattered by each child representing a special place they shared together. David in Alabama, Janice in Ireland and Kathryn in Niagara Falls. The family wishes to thank mom's niece Janette, who spent countless hours by Janette's bedside. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the as expressions of sympathy and may be made by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield, hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 30, 2019