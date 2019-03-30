Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JANETTE M. McFADDEN. View Sign

McFADDEN, JANETTE M. (nee GORDON) After four months of fighting an unexpected diagnosis of Ovarian Cancer, Janette passed away with family by her side at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Bill McFadden (2012). Loved and missed by her children David McFadden (Kari Burgis) of Young's Point, Janice McFadden (Eric Elliott) of Caledon and Kathryn McFadden (Shawn McCall) of Mt. Pleasant. Gran is remembered by Shanen, Sadie, Molly, Cole and Ben. Survived by her sister May. Cremation has taken place. In keeping with Bill and Janette's wishes, their remains will be combined and scattered by each child representing a special place they shared together. David in Alabama, Janice in Ireland and Kathryn in Niagara Falls. The family wishes to thank mom's niece Janette, who spent countless hours by Janette's bedside. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the as expressions of sympathy and may be made by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield,

McFADDEN, JANETTE M. (nee GORDON) After four months of fighting an unexpected diagnosis of Ovarian Cancer, Janette passed away with family by her side at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Bill McFadden (2012). Loved and missed by her children David McFadden (Kari Burgis) of Young's Point, Janice McFadden (Eric Elliott) of Caledon and Kathryn McFadden (Shawn McCall) of Mt. Pleasant. Gran is remembered by Shanen, Sadie, Molly, Cole and Ben. Survived by her sister May. Cremation has taken place. In keeping with Bill and Janette's wishes, their remains will be combined and scattered by each child representing a special place they shared together. David in Alabama, Janice in Ireland and Kathryn in Niagara Falls. The family wishes to thank mom's niece Janette, who spent countless hours by Janette's bedside. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the as expressions of sympathy and may be made by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield, hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355. Funeral Home Hendren Funeral Home- Lakefield - Lakefield

66 Queen St.

Lakefield , ON K0L 2H0

(705) 652-3355 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.