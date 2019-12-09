BICKNELL, Janette Ray February 7, 1934 - December 6, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Janette Bicknell. Beloved wife to the late Christopher Bicknell. Loving mother to Susan Kupka (Dave) and Allison Beard. Cherished grandmother to Ryan, Nicole, Ben, Jeff and Andrew. Survived by sister Sheila (Hugh). She will be sorrowfully missed. Janette was born in Greenock, Scotland to Grace (Cunningham) and Archibald McBeth and moved to Toronto in her early twenties, where she married Chris and lived thereafter. She spent the last four years dealing with various health issues and for the last two and a half years was living at the Village of Humber Heights in Etobicoke, where she received wonderful care and was loved by all the staff. A Memorial Reception will take place on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. W., in Etobicoke. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Schlegel-UW Research Institute for Aging, would be appreciated. Messages of condolence can be left at www.ridleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 9, 2019