MASON, JANICE ANNE Age 87, passed away peacefully on October 26, 2020. Regarded as loving, intelligent, fiercely independent, an accomplished artist, an avid reader, compassionate, a loyal friend and neighbour. Janice was born Nov 30, 1933 in East York TWP, Ontario to Thomas Lawrence and Anne Lillian (Wallace) Mason. Preceded in death by her husband, John Barry, Janice is survived by her two daughters Jennifer and Laurel; her grandchildren Andi, Carter, Meredith and Wyatt. Janice had three brothers, Robert (Janet), Rodney (Helen) and Thomas (Pat - both deceased); niece Heather (Tymen); nephews Doug, Chad (Susan). During retirement, Janice enjoyed painting portraits, walking her dog, tending to her garden and curling up with a good read and a hot cup of tea. Donations in Janice's memory to Alzheimer Society Canada (Alzheimer.ca
), very much appreciated. Condolences at www.maccoubrey.com