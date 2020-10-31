1/
JANICE ANNE MASON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JANICE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MASON, JANICE ANNE Age 87, passed away peacefully on October 26, 2020. Regarded as loving, intelligent, fiercely independent, an accomplished artist, an avid reader, compassionate, a loyal friend and neighbour. Janice was born Nov 30, 1933 in East York TWP, Ontario to Thomas Lawrence and Anne Lillian (Wallace) Mason. Preceded in death by her husband, John Barry, Janice is survived by her two daughters Jennifer and Laurel; her grandchildren Andi, Carter, Meredith and Wyatt. Janice had three brothers, Robert (Janet), Rodney (Helen) and Thomas (Pat - both deceased); niece Heather (Tymen); nephews Doug, Chad (Susan). During retirement, Janice enjoyed painting portraits, walking her dog, tending to her garden and curling up with a good read and a hot cup of tea. Donations in Janice's memory to Alzheimer Society Canada (Alzheimer.ca), very much appreciated. Condolences at www.maccoubrey.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MacCoubrey Funeral Home
30 King St. E.
Cobourg, ON K9A 1K7
(905) 372-5132
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MacCoubrey Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved