Janice BOVEN

BOVEN, Janice It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Janice Edith Boven, on October 25, 2020. She died peacefully in hospital after a long illness, at age 83. Born on February 3, 1937 in Toronto, Ontario, Janice is the loving mother of Leslie and Neal (Ellen). Dear sister of Judith (late husband Larry), Faigi (Selim), (the late) Rhea, and Jerry (Esther). Beloved aunt to Shawn, Melissa, Evan, Janessa, Jason and Dylan. The family would like to thank the staff of Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, Circle of Care and SE Health for their dedicated time and care. Janice will be remembered for her devotion to her family and kindness to others. Janice will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Funeral and other services will be held in private. Memorial donations to the Sunnybrook Foundation 416-480-4483 or https://donate.sunnybrook.ca/tribute