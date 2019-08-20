Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JANICE "JAN" CALDWELL. View Sign Service Information George Darte Funeral Home 585 Carlton Street St. Catharines , ON L2M 4Y1 (905)-937-4444 Obituary

CALDWELL, JANICE "JAN" It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our beautiful Wife and Mother, Jan, on August 18, 2019. She leaves behind her husband of 23 years, Tim, her twins Devon (Neil) and Garrett (Candice) and her son David (Lisa). She will be dearly missed by her adoring grandchildren Tim (Salina), Bryanna, Madison, Abigail, Sophia, Riley, James, Reagen and Emma. Also left to mourn Jan are her siblings and their families. Jan has many friends near and far who will miss her loving personality and her wry sense of humour. A special thank you to Jan's cousin, Pat and her lifelong friend, Anne, for their love and support. Visitation will take place at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines, on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 12-2 p.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home. Cremation will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario. Online Guest Book: www.georgedarte

