BANIGAN, JANICE CECILE With heavy hearts, we announce that Janice Cecile Banigan passed away after a lengthy illness on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 with her husband by her side. Loving wife of 45 years to Richard Banigan. Janice is survived by her four children; Laurie Dew (Karzell), Shelly Wicket (Peter), Barbara Richardson, and David VanDyke (Mon Yee). Janice will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren; Nile, Jazzlyn, Hope, Heather, Sarah, Eric, Lanson, Lauren and her many extended family and friends in Windsor and Detroit. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2021. Memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada would be greatly appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca