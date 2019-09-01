KERR, JANICE (nee CHRISTOFF) Peacefully, surrounded by family after a long and courageous battle with cancer, on Friday, August 23, 2019, at the Lakeridge Health Centre in Port Perry, at age 61. Janice (nee Christoff), beloved wife of the late Tom Kerr. Loved mother of Stephen (Selena Tran). Dear daughter of Rose and the late George Christoff. She will be missed by her many siblings, nieces, nephews and friends. A Service to celebrate her life will be held at the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, "McDermott-Panabaker Chapel", 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905-985-2171) on Tuesday, September 10th at 11 a.m. If anyone wishes and feels, alleviating the financial burden, after a long-term illness, is a practical and supportive way to do so, they can make a cheque payable to Stephen Kerr. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 1, 2019