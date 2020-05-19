SWAN, JANICE LEAH It is with broken hearts and great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Janice, on May 14, 2020, at the age of 54. Loving wife of Paul Manning. She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her mother Margaret, her special brother David, her uncle John and her aunt Marion. Devoted aunt to Jamie, Matthew, Jason, Jennifer, Michelle, Michael, Danny, Yvonne, Pamela, Jenny and Summer. Special thanks to John Himphey for being an adopted father and to Debbie Locke for being the best friend ever! Predeceased by her father James Albert Swan, her brothers James Conrad and Michael Dennis Swan. Interment and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to The Canadian Cancer Society or to the CAMH Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.mountlawn.ca
Published in Toronto Star on May 19, 2020.