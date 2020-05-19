JANICE LEAH SWAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JANICE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SWAN, JANICE LEAH It is with broken hearts and great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Janice, on May 14, 2020, at the age of 54. Loving wife of Paul Manning. She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her mother Margaret, her special brother David, her uncle John and her aunt Marion. Devoted aunt to Jamie, Matthew, Jason, Jennifer, Michelle, Michael, Danny, Yvonne, Pamela, Jenny and Summer. Special thanks to John Himphey for being an adopted father and to Debbie Locke for being the best friend ever! Predeceased by her father James Albert Swan, her brothers James Conrad and Michael Dennis Swan. Interment and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to The Canadian Cancer Society or to the CAMH Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.mountlawn.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
21 Garrard Road
Whitby, ON L1N 3K4
905-665-0600
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved