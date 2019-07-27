JOHNSTON, JANICE LEE 1954 - 2019 Janice died at the McCall Centre in the early hours of Tuesday, July 23, 2019 following a very long and difficult struggle with cancer. The family is grateful to her medical support, particularly Heather and her team for their kind and considerate assistance during her final days. Janice was the loving daughter of Samuel (deceased) and Frances, sister to Barry (Hilary), aunt to Ryan (Mélanie) and Brendan and great-aunt to Noah and Zoé. She is also survived by Uncle Jim and numerous cousins and their families. Janice was a graduate of Alderwood Collegiate Institute and York University and a lifelong dedicated reader. She applied her talents to positions in the financial services industry in Toronto, Edmonton and Vancouver. She possessed a sunny disposition and positive outlook which affected all who met her and she will be sorely missed. Cremation and scattering of ashes in a memorial garden are planned. Donations may be made to the .

