SKIPPEN, JANICE LINDA December 22, 1950 – March 21, 2019 It is with great sadness we announce that Janice Skippen, beloved wife of William Skippen, passed away peacefully at St. Paul's Hospital in Saskatoon, SK, on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the age of 68 years. Janice is survived by her sons, Kevin (Tasha) Skippen of Saskatoon, SK and Jeffrey (Serena) Skippen of Calgary, AB; her 4 grandchildren, Hayden, Abigail, Jemma, Claire; her brother, Brian (Cathy) Storey of Courtenay, BC; and her sisters, Diane Gore of Toronto, ON and Lorraine Storey of Toronto, ON. Janice was predeceased by her husband, William, earlier this month. They celebrated 41 years of marriage on April 17, 2018. Together in life and death. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillcrestmemorial.ca Arrangements entrusted to Carley Brown. 306-477-4400
