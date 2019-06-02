MacLENNAN, Janice Lorraine Passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket at 74 years of age on May 29, 2019. Daughter of the late Mildred and Melvin MacLennan. Predeceased by her sister Marianne and brother-in-law Krikor Boyagian. Janice is survived by her nephew Horen (Amy) and family of East Greenbush, NY; nephew Levon (Mindi) and family of Arlington, VA and niece Lisa (Gregory Giombetti) and family of Albany, NY. Also survived by several cousins. Missed by friends Miriam Snider-Petry and Gisela Albrecht. Friends may call at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 484 Water St., Newmarket, on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. followed by a funeral service in the sanctuary at 12 p.m. Interment will take place on Tuesday, June 4 at 1 p.m. at Culross and Teeswater Cemetery, Teeswater. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church or the Southlake Foundation would be greatly appreciated.

